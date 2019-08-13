[SBS Star] 8 Celebrities Who Have Interesting Drinking Habits

Alcohol could sometimes act as a truth serum or give people just the right amount of courage to do something but it also accompanies numerous side effects.For an instance, one may black out on the street or behave recklessly under the influence of alcohol.Also, some might startle their close friends or acquaintances with their weird drinking habits and unintentionally make a bad impression on them.Celebrities are no exception since some of them could also make mistakes while drinking and accidentally unleash the beasts which they did not want to reveal at all.Let's take a look at these eight celebrities and imagine what would it be like to have drinks with them!K-pop girl group GFRIEND's member YUJU tends to cry when she is drunk.Her little secret was revealed by her fellow member SOWON when the members of GFRIEND made appearance at SBS LOVE FM's 'Two Man Show'.SOWON added, "We were having drinks during a seminar, and she cried, so the head of our management agency sang a song for her."Korean entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee said that once he starts drinking, he cannot stop even though he has a low alcohol tolerance.Talking about his drinking habit in one talk show, Hwang Kwang Hee revealed that he says mean things when he gets drunk.He also added that he sometimes even black out after drinking more alcohol than he can handle.Hyeri, a member of Girl's Day who is often called as a 'human vitamin' revealed that she gets even more psyched when she is drunk.In one episode of tvN's variety show 'lifebar', Hyeri said, "I get all hyped up when I'm drunk. I once called a bunch of people at 5AM in the morning."She also surprised the hosts of the show by showing up at the filming site holding a box of Soju in her hand and saying, "It only takes a couple of hours to drink all these. Am I right?"Drinking with K-pop boy group Block B's member P.O might be a blast since he has a tendency to get extremely excited when he is drunk.Back in 2016, one video of P.O surprised many of his fans since he unveiled a completely different side of him during one live broadcast with his fellow members.P.O, who was completely drunk at the moment kissed the members on the cheek and entertained his fans with a unique and hilarious dance moves.As he has a reputation for having a high alcohol tolerance, K-pop boy group iKON's member JU-NE loves drinking.In 2018, JU-NE unintentionally revealed his drinking habit when he made appearance in MBC' reality show 'It's Dangerous Outside'.Back then, JU-NE said that once he starts drinking, he cannot stop just like Hwang Kwang Hee.The easiest way to hear "I'm sorry." from K-pop boy group WINNER's member YOON would be getting him drunk since he has a tendency to keep apologizing when he is drunk.In one episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', the members of WINNER revealed that YOON keeps apologizing when he is drunk because he thinks that he has been such a burden to everyone.After hearing YOON's adorable drinking habit, his fans commented, "That's one polite drinking habit.", "I'd loved to see him drunk. He'd be so cute.", "What are you apologizing for?", and many more.K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN not only loves drinking alone, but also gets more candid when he is drunk.When EXO's sub-unit EXO-CBX made appearance at SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', BAEKHYUN revealed that XIUMIN and CHEN have a high alcohol tolerance.CHEN added, "I sleep when I get drunk, but XIUMIN talk about everything that was on his mind."K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN has the cutest drinking habit of all time.When JIN made appearance in JTBC's variety show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator', he revealed that he turns into a cutie and leans on his fellow members a lot when he is drunk.His fellow member JIMIN added, "Things really get nasty when he gets drunk."(Credit= SBS, E channel, 'Block B' V LIVE, MBC, MBC every1, JTBC, tvN, YG Entertainment, SOURCE MUSIC, STAR EMPIRE Entertainment, 'juneeeeeeya' Instagram)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)