[SBS Star] BTS·BLACKPINK·Red Velvet Win at 'Teen Choice Awards 2019'
[SBS Star] BTS·BLACKPINK·Red Velvet Win at 'Teen Choice Awards 2019'

작성 2019.08.12
K-pop boy group BTS and girl groups BLACKPINK and Red Velvet won awards at this year's 'Teen Choice Awards'!

On August 11 (local time), 'Teen Choice Awards 2019' took place at Hermosa Beach, California.

This year, several K-pop groups took trophies home, with BTS taking a total of four awards.
Teen Choice AwardsTeen Choice AwardsBTS was awarded Choice International Artist award, Choice Collaboration award with the group's latest title track 'Boy With Luv' featuring American singer Halsey, Choice Summer Tour award with its recent world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF', Choice Fandom award with the group's devoted fans, ARMY.

BLACKPINK won Choice Song: Group award with the group's hit song 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', and Choice Electronic/Dance Song was awarded to Ellie Goulding, Diplo, and Red Velvet's collaboration track 'Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)'.
MONSTA X (Getty)For this year's event, K-pop boy group MONSTA X attended the awards ceremony and performed the group's 'Who Do U Love', becoming the first K-pop group to perform at 'Teen Choice Awards'.

(Credit= 'teenchoiceawards' Facebook, GettyImagesKorea, Big Hit, YG, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
