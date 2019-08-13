[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Stuns Everyone with Her Adorable Double Buns

Fans of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member IRENE are in love with her new look―double buns.On August 5, SM Entertainment held its yearly event 'SMTOWN LIVE' at Tokyo Dome, Japan.On this day, many of the artists from SM Entertainment including BoA, TVXQ!, Super Junior, and Red Velvet greeted their fans with a big smile on their faces and did their best to entertain them.There were so many things that caught the eyes of the audience that night, but the one thing that garnered the most attention was IRENE's new hairstyle.When IRENE showed up at the stage with double buns, the fans simply could not take their eyes off of her since she not only looked like she just popped out of a cartoon, but also seemed at least 10 years younger than she actually is.Every item she wore that day starting from her kitsch earrings to white t-shirt which had her management agency's logo on it made her look like a playful fairy who loves playing pranks on her friends.After seeing these pictures of IRENE, her fans commented, "I'm in love with her new look.", "She looks absolutely stunning with double buns. She should do that more often.", "That earring really ties up the whole outfit.", and so on.Meanwhile, Red Velvet will return to the stage on August 20 with its new album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'.(Credit= 'Yerl_doll' 'blueballoon_94' 'B329_91' Twitter)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)