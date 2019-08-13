SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Stuns Everyone with Her Adorable Double Buns
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Stuns Everyone with Her Adorable Double Buns

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.13 17:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Stuns Everyone with Her Adorable Double Buns
Fans of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member IRENE are in love with her new look―double buns.

On August 5, SM Entertainment held its yearly event 'SMTOWN LIVE' at Tokyo Dome, Japan.
Red VelvetOn this day, many of the artists from SM Entertainment including BoA, TVXQ!, Super Junior, and Red Velvet greeted their fans with a big smile on their faces and did their best to entertain them.
Red VelvetThere were so many things that caught the eyes of the audience that night, but the one thing that garnered the most attention was IRENE's new hairstyle.
Red VelvetWhen IRENE showed up at the stage with double buns, the fans simply could not take their eyes off of her since she not only looked like she just popped out of a cartoon, but also seemed at least 10 years younger than she actually is.
Red VelvetEvery item she wore that day starting from her kitsch earrings to white t-shirt which had her management agency's logo on it made her look like a playful fairy who loves playing pranks on her friends.

After seeing these pictures of IRENE, her fans commented, "I'm in love with her new look.", "She looks absolutely stunning with double buns. She should do that more often.", "That earring really ties up the whole outfit.", and so on.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet will return to the stage on August 20 with its new album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'.

(Credit= 'Yerl_doll' 'blueballoon_94' 'B329_91' Twitter)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992