[SBS Star] ITZY LIA's Adorable Past Photos Surface Online

Fans are finding LIA of K-pop girl group ITZY's past photos so cute that they are almost having a heart attack right now.Recently, LIA's school friends shared some past photos of her online which soon started going around.They were photos of LIA taken when she used to attend North London Collegiate School Jeju and School of Performing Arts Seoul.LIA does not look too much different from the way she looks now, but she does look slightly chubbier with some cute baby fat on her face.Her playful smile and pose next to her friends suggest that she had an outgoing personality then, who got along well with all her friends.After looking at LIA's past photos, fans left comments such as, "She looks exactly the same.", "Awww look at that baby fat on her face. Super cute!", "Oh, so she's always had a killer smile!", and so on.LIA said to have trained for about two years under JYP Entertainment before making debut as a member of ITZY on February 12 this year.(Credit= Online Community, 'OfficialItzy' Facebook)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)