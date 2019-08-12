SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ITZY LIA's Adorable Past Photos Surface Online
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] ITZY LIA's Adorable Past Photos Surface Online

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.12 13:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ITZY LIAs Adorable Past Photos Surface Online
Fans are finding LIA of K-pop girl group ITZY's past photos so cute that they are almost having a heart attack right now.

Recently, LIA's school friends shared some past photos of her online which soon started going around.

They were photos of LIA taken when she used to attend North London Collegiate School Jeju and School of Performing Arts Seoul.LIALIALIA does not look too much different from the way she looks now, but she does look slightly chubbier with some cute baby fat on her face.

Her playful smile and pose next to her friends suggest that she had an outgoing personality then, who got along well with all her friends.LIAAfter looking at LIA's past photos, fans left comments such as, "She looks exactly the same.", "Awww look at that baby fat on her face. Super cute!", "Oh, so she's always had a killer smile!", and so on.LIALIALIA said to have trained for about two years under JYP Entertainment before making debut as a member of ITZY on February 12 this year.

(Credit= Online Community, 'OfficialItzy' Facebook)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992