[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Receives a Surprise Gift from Jung Hae In

Actor Jung Hae In showed his support for K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo by sending him a coffee truck to his drama filming set.On August 10, Cha Eun-woo took ASTRO's official social media account to share some photos of himself.In the photos, Cha Eun-woo is posing in front of a coffee truck with a churros and a cup of coffee in his hands.Along with the photos, Cha Eun-woo excitedly wrote, "I was feeling tired because of the heat, but I think I'll be able to live after drinking hyung's coffee. I will work hard and have fun while filming," with two hashtags, 'Hae In hyung', and 'Thank you'.The banner on the coffee truck reads, "Supporting all the cast and staff of 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong'. Fighting! From Jung Hae In."In another banner, Jung Hae In wrote, "Eun-woo, don't get sick due to the heat, drink the coffee."Cha Eun-woo currently stars in MBC's drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' with actress Shin Sae Kyeong.(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter, 'holyhaein' Instagram)(SBS Star)