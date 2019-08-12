SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Receives a Surprise Gift from Jung Hae In
Actor Jung Hae In showed his support for K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo by sending him a coffee truck to his drama filming set.

On August 10, Cha Eun-woo took ASTRO's official social media account to share some photos of himself.
Cha Eun-woo, Jung Hae InIn the photos, Cha Eun-woo is posing in front of a coffee truck with a churros and a cup of coffee in his hands.

Along with the photos, Cha Eun-woo excitedly wrote, "I was feeling tired because of the heat, but I think I'll be able to live after drinking hyung's coffee. I will work hard and have fun while filming," with two hashtags, 'Hae In hyung', and 'Thank you'.
Cha Eun-woo, Jung Hae InThe banner on the coffee truck reads, "Supporting all the cast and staff of 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong'. Fighting! From Jung Hae In."

In another banner, Jung Hae In wrote, "Eun-woo, don't get sick due to the heat, drink the coffee."
Cha Eun-woo, Jung Hae InCha Eun-woo currently stars in MBC's drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' with actress Shin Sae Kyeong.

(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter, 'holyhaein' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
