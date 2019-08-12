SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Melts Fans' Hearts with His Sweet Cover of 'Every Day, Every Moment'
작성 2019.08.12 10:41 조회수
Actor Park Bo Gum released an amazing cover of 'Every day, Every Moment' in celebration of his eighth debut anniversary.

On August 10, Park Bo Gum welcomed his eighth debut anniversary.Park Bo GumOn this day, Park Bo Gum shared a thank you message to fans on his Twitter.

Along with a photo of himself with a bright smile on his face, the actor wrote in English, "Thank you so much for your support and love that you gave me until the eighth anniversary of my debut."

He continued, "I will strive to repay you for the love you have been giving me with good acting. Thank you again and bless you all!"Park Bo GumThen, Park Bo Gum surprised fans by dropping the sweetest gift on his YouTube.

The gift was a video of Park Bo Gum singing singer Paul Kim's beloved track 'Every day, Every Moment'.

With his sweet, smooth and soothing singing voice, Park Bo Gum managed to treat fans to the sounds of delight.

After fans listened to his cover, they commented, "I'm glad that I'm your fan. You make me so happy.", "I'm crying! Thank you for this, oppa!", "I'll always support and love you! Saranghae forever.", and so on.
 

Park Bo Gum made debut with a thriller movie 'Blind' on August 10, 2011.

(Credit= 'BOGUMMY' YouTube, 'BOGUMMY' Twitter, Blossom Entertainment)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
