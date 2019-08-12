SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS to Go on a Much-needed Official Period of Rest
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS to Go on a Much-needed Official Period of Rest

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.12 10:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS to Go on a Much-needed Official Period of Rest
K-pop boy group BTS will be taking a temporary break from all activities.

On August 11, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS will be having an official period of rest for the first time since the group's debut in 2013.
BTSAccording to the agency, this break will be an opportunity for the members to recharge and present themselves anew as musicians and creators.

The agency also asked fans for their cooperation in helping the members maintain their privacy to fully enjoy their time off.
BTSBig Hit Entertainment's official statement is as follows:

Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment.

We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation.

Today's 'LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT' performance will mark the last scheduled event before the members prepare to take their vacations.

This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators.

This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.

During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways.

Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.

BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them. Thank you.
BTSWhile fans are going to miss BTS terribly during the period, they showed their full support for the agency and the members' decision to take a break by trending 'RestWellBTS', 'HappyVacationBTS' on Twitter.

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992