[SBS Star] BTS to Go on a Much-needed Official Period of Rest

K-pop boy group BTS will be taking a temporary break from all activities.On August 11, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS will be having an official period of rest for the first time since the group's debut in 2013.According to the agency, this break will be an opportunity for the members to recharge and present themselves anew as musicians and creators.The agency also asked fans for their cooperation in helping the members maintain their privacy to fully enjoy their time off.Big Hit Entertainment's official statement is as follows:Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment.We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation.Today's 'LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT' performance will mark the last scheduled event before the members prepare to take their vacations.This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators.This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways.Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them. Thank you.While fans are going to miss BTS terribly during the period, they showed their full support for the agency and the members' decision to take a break by trending 'RestWellBTS', 'HappyVacationBTS' on Twitter.(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)