SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Sells out All 17,000 Tickets for His Fan Meeting Tour
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Sells out All 17,000 Tickets for His Fan Meeting Tour

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.12 10:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Sells out All 17,000 Tickets for His Fan Meeting Tour
K-pop artist Kang Daniel once again proved his popularity by selling out all the tickets for his upcoming fan meeting tour which will be held in more than four countries.

Recently, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment revealed that he will kick off his fan meeting tour 'COLOR ON ME' with the fan meeting in Singapore where he will spend a quality time with 4,000 of his fans.
Kang DanielThe agency added that Kang Daniel will head to three more cities including Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Taipei to meet up with 4,000 fans, 5,600 fans, and 3,000 fans, respectively.

When the tickets for his Bangkok fan meeting became available online on August 10 (local time), a total of 50,000 fans made an attempt to purchase the ticket even though the number of tickets that were available was only 5,600.
Kang DanielHowever, thanks to the fans who did not give up and kept trying, KONNECT Entertainment decided to open 2,400 more seats for those who failed to get the tickets.
Kang DanielAccording to the agency, Kang Daniel is currently doing his best to make a special and unforgettable memory with his fans through his fan meeting.
Kang DanielKONNECT Entertainment said, "We'd like to express our gratitude to Kang Daniel's fans who have shown such an enthusiastic response. Please look forward to his fan meeting."

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is planning on unveiling the next stops of his fan meeting one by one. 

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, 'daniel.k.here' Instagram, 'danielk_konnect' Twitter)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992