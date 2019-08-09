[SBS Star] VIDEO: VIXX RAVI Shares a Funny Video of EXO KAI Awkwardly Riding a Hoverboard

발은 엄청 느리게 가는데 팔만 영차영차 pic.twitter.com/oDUNtJHY9P — mer (@frstns) August 9, 2019

K-pop boy group VIXX's member RAVI laughed at the way another boy group EXO's member KAI awkwardly riding a hoverboard.On August 9, RAVI updated his Instagram with new images.First, RAVI posted photos of him and KAI posing together in his new office.Along with these photos, RAVI excited wrote, "KAI visited GROOVL1N Studio!"RAVI recently established his own agency 'GROOVL1N' at the end of the contract with his previous agency Jellyfish Entertainment and it looked like KAI went to show RAVI his support.After that, RAVI also shared a 2-second sped-up video of KAI that made him as well as fans laugh hysterically.The video showed KAI riding a hoverboard around GROOVL1N Studio.KAI totally gave off the vibes of a hoverboard beginner, because he looked so awkward on it.He stuck his butt out and awkwardly positioned his arms in the air.Over this video, RAVI wrote, "Anyone who comes to our studio must try riding the hoverboard! Why are you sticking your bum out like that though? This is priceless!"Fans also found KAI's awkward hoverboarding hilarious that they left comments such as, "Oh man, this video honestly made my day!", "I mean, I'll probably look even worse than how KAI looked on the hoverboard, but I just find this so funny!", "Haha this is why I love KAI!", and more.(Credit= 'ravithecrackkidz' 'groovl1nofficial' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)