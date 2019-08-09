SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NU'EST MINHYUN to Hold a Surprise Busking Event to Celebrate His Birthday with Fans
In celebration of his 24th birthday today, MINHYUN of K-pop boy group NU'EST has prepared a special event for his fans.

On August 8, MINHYUN took his personal Instagram account to share a special invitation for fans to come to his outdoor busking event, 'MINHYUN's Sweet Music Box'.
MINHYUNThe event will be held later tonight at 6PM KST at Seoul Children's Grand Park, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.
MINHYUNMINHYUNMINHYUN wrote to his fans, "Hello, this is NU'EST MINHYUN. Thank you for wishing me a happy birthday today. I've prepared a gift for you as well. I will be waiting here to meet you all at 6PM. See you soon!"
MINHYUNDebuted as a member of NU'EST in 2012, MINHYUN gained a phenomenal popularity after making appearance at Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2'.

He was among the 11 finalists of the program, getting a chance to make his second debut as a member of project group Wanna One.

(Credit= 'optimushwang' Instagram, PLEDIS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
