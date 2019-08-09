[SBS Star] NU'EST MINHYUN to Hold a Surprise Busking Event to Celebrate His Birthday with Fans

In celebration of his 24th birthday today, MINHYUN of K-pop boy group NU'EST has prepared a special event for his fans.On August 8, MINHYUN took his personal Instagram account to share a special invitation for fans to come to his outdoor busking event, 'MINHYUN's Sweet Music Box'.The event will be held later tonight at 6PM KST at Seoul Children's Grand Park, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.MINHYUN wrote to his fans, "Hello, this is NU'EST MINHYUN. Thank you for wishing me a happy birthday today. I've prepared a gift for you as well. I will be waiting here to meet you all at 6PM. See you soon!"Debuted as a member of NU'EST in 2012, MINHYUN gained a phenomenal popularity after making appearance at Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2'.He was among the 11 finalists of the program, getting a chance to make his second debut as a member of project group Wanna One.(Credit= 'optimushwang' Instagram, PLEDIS Entertainment)(SBS Star)