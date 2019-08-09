SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Sues for the Spread of False Rumors & Defamatory Comments
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Sues for the Spread of False Rumors & Defamatory Comments

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.09 14:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Sues for the Spread of False Rumors & Defamatory Comments
K-pop artist Kang Daniel and his legal representative shared an update on taking action against the spread of false rumors about him.
Kang DanielOn August 9, Kang Daniel's legal representative Yeom Yong-pyo of Yulchon LLC released the following statement:

Hello, this is lawyer Yeom Yong-pyo of Yulchon LLC, the legal representative of singer Kang Daniel.

Representing Kang Daniel, we filed criminal complaints today for violations of the 'Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection' to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber crime investigation unit against those who have repeatedly posted false rumors, insulting and derogatory personal attacks, and photoshopped images with the aim of slandering Kang Daniel.

Kang Daniel explained, "I am always thankful for the affection and encouragement sent by fnas, and I will humbly accept advises given with love. However, some people who appear to have ulterior motives rely on anonymity to repeatedly spread false information and personal attack. Therefore, I inevitably resulted to filming criminal complaints due to the judgement that it is not right to allow the severe defamation of myself as well as my fans to continue."

Kang Daniel is currently experiencing severe emotional pain due to malicious comments.

Fans and his agency collected lots of evidence of intentional and repetitive malicious comments and false information out of the many posts on online communities and social media.

Based on that, we plan to take strong action for future violation of law through continuous monitoring. Thank you.
Kang DanielEarlier this week, Kang Daniel's agency KONNECT Entertainment announced that the agency will take strong legal action against people who are posting malicious posts about Kang Daniel online.

Kang Daniel made his solo debut on July 25 with his first mini album 'color on me'.

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992