[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Sues for the Spread of False Rumors & Defamatory Comments

K-pop artist Kang Daniel and his legal representative shared an update on taking action against the spread of false rumors about him.On August 9, Kang Daniel's legal representative Yeom Yong-pyo of Yulchon LLC released the following statement:Hello, this is lawyer Yeom Yong-pyo of Yulchon LLC, the legal representative of singer Kang Daniel.Representing Kang Daniel, we filed criminal complaints today for violations of the 'Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection' to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber crime investigation unit against those who have repeatedly posted false rumors, insulting and derogatory personal attacks, and photoshopped images with the aim of slandering Kang Daniel.Kang Daniel explained, "I am always thankful for the affection and encouragement sent by fnas, and I will humbly accept advises given with love. However, some people who appear to have ulterior motives rely on anonymity to repeatedly spread false information and personal attack. Therefore, I inevitably resulted to filming criminal complaints due to the judgement that it is not right to allow the severe defamation of myself as well as my fans to continue."Kang Daniel is currently experiencing severe emotional pain due to malicious comments.Fans and his agency collected lots of evidence of intentional and repetitive malicious comments and false information out of the many posts on online communities and social media.Based on that, we plan to take strong action for future violation of law through continuous monitoring. Thank you.Earlier this week, Kang Daniel's agency KONNECT Entertainment announced that the agency will take strong legal action against people who are posting malicious posts about Kang Daniel online.Kang Daniel made his solo debut on July 25 with his first mini album 'color on me'.(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment)(SBS Star)