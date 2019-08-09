SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoona Cracks up Everyone While Trying to Hug Her Fan Who Kept Backing Away
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoona Cracks up Everyone While Trying to Hug Her Fan Who Kept Backing Away

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.09 17:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoona Cracks up Everyone While Trying to Hug Her Fan Who Kept Backing Away
Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation made everyone burst into laughter with the video of her trying to hug a fan at her stage greeting.

Recently, one fan shared a video of Yoona which was filmed a few years ago when she was touring cities in Korea to promote her film 'Confidential Assignment'.
YoonaWhen her fan came up on the stage, Yoona got out of her chair and walked towards her to give her a big hug.
YoonaHowever, her fan could not even look her in the eyes and kept backing away as Yoona approached her as if she was too shy or not ready to hug her.
YoonaBut Yoona did not give up and kept asking her to come up to her to give her a hug.
YoonaWhen Yoona finally succeeded in holding in her arms, she held her tight and patted her on the back a few times.
Yoona & FanUpon seeing this adorable interaction of the two, her fans commented, "This definitely is the most hilarious video of the year.", "I feel you. I would've done the exact same thing.", "She's so sweet. My heart just melted.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Yoona's new film 'EXIT' has attracted four million moviegoers so far.

(Credit= Online Community, 'Pabian_Photo' Twitter)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992