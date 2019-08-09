[SBS Star] Yoona Cracks up Everyone While Trying to Hug Her Fan Who Kept Backing Away

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation made everyone burst into laughter with the video of her trying to hug a fan at her stage greeting.Recently, one fan shared a video of Yoona which was filmed a few years ago when she was touring cities in Korea to promote her film 'Confidential Assignment'.When her fan came up on the stage, Yoona got out of her chair and walked towards her to give her a big hug.However, her fan could not even look her in the eyes and kept backing away as Yoona approached her as if she was too shy or not ready to hug her.But Yoona did not give up and kept asking her to come up to her to give her a hug.When Yoona finally succeeded in holding in her arms, she held her tight and patted her on the back a few times.Upon seeing this adorable interaction of the two, her fans commented, "This definitely is the most hilarious video of the year.", "I feel you. I would've done the exact same thing.", "She's so sweet. My heart just melted.", and many more.Meanwhile, Yoona's new film 'EXIT' has attracted four million moviegoers so far.(Credit= Online Community, 'Pabian_Photo' Twitter)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)