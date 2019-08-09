[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung's Sister Gains Attention for Her Jaw-dropping Beauty

Actress Kim Yoo Jung's older sister Kim Yeon-jung has caught the eye of the public with her incredible beauty.On August 7, Kim Yeon-jung posted a couple of recently-taken photos of herself on her Instagram.The photos were of Kim Yeon-jung's professional profile photos where she had neatly styled herself for them.Just like Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Yeon-jung had large eyes, sharp nose, plumped lips, small face and defined jawline.Even by catching a glimpse of the photos, anyone could tell that Kim Yeon-jung and Kim Yoo Jung were related.They certainly gave off very similar vibes, but Kim Yeon-jung looked gorgeous in her own way.Kim Yeon-jung is three years older than Kim Yoo Jung and also made debut as an actress not too long ago.Her debut project was a special web-drama 'The Omniscient Viewpoint on Crushes' in 2017.(Credit= KBS Yeo Yoo Man Man, 'kyeonj_' 'you_r_love' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)