[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shows His Full Support for TXT with a Cute Surprise
작성 2019.08.09
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS moved his hoobae group, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), with a touching note.

On August 8 episode of TXT's reality show 'ONE DREAM. TXT', the members read post-it notes from their fans in Korea while on their showcase tour in North America.
TXT, JUNGKOOKWhile having fun reading cute messages from their fans, one particular post-it note caught the members' eyes.

TAEHYUN read out the message, "Good luck! From Jungkook hyung!", and said that it is cool to see someone have the same name as their sunbae JUNGKOOK.
TXT, JUNGKOOKBEOMGYU asked the production team, "It's not really that JUNGKOOK, right?", but then TXT gasped in shock when a staff member revealed that the note was actually from "the" JUNGKOOK.
TXT, JUNGKOOKThe members screamed, "I just read it because it caught my eyes!", "Wow, he's so amazing.", and "Thank you so much!"
TXT, JUNGKOOKYEONJUN said, "I felt so grateful that he wrote us a supportive message even though he's busy."

Meanwhile, TXT and BTS are both under Big Hit Entertainment, and TXT made its debut in March this year.

(Credit= Mnet ONE DREAM. TXT)

(SBS Star) 
