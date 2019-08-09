[SBS Star] IU Moves the Public with Another Meaningful Donation

K-pop artist IU made a generous donation for the neighbors who are suffering from heat waves and financial issues.On August 1, one town in Seocho-gu, Seoul published a newsletter which surprised the residents who live there and many of IU's fans."On July 18, our community service center and social welfare center delivered 100 of summer blankets to the elderly who are in vulnerable living situations," the paper said.The newsletter continued, "This donation was designed to help the elderly to stay healthy during the summer and was sponsored by singer IU."But later on it turns out that IU asked the center not to make her donation public even though it eventually ended up on the newsletter because of the miscommunication.According to media outlet SPOTV News, IU takes many factors into consideration when making a donation and conducts a thorough investigation before finalizing her decision.IU applied the same process to this donation, and she decided to donate summer blankets instead of electric fans after hearing the result of the survey which the town has conducted.After hearing the news, fans commented, "Again? She must be an angel sent from heaven.", "This is what I'm talking about! She always makes me proud.", "How considerate.", and many more.(Credit= SeochoNews, 'iu.loen' Facebook)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)