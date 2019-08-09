SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE to Film a New Music Video for Its Comeback Today; What About MINA?
It has been confirmed that K-pop girl group TWICE is gearing up for another comeback.

On August 8, JYP Entertainment said, "TWICE is scheduled to make a comeback soon, but the exact date has not been decided."

The agency continued, "For their comeback, the members of TWICE will be participating in shooting of their new music video today until tomorrow."TWICEAfter TWICE wrapped up its promotion for the group's last mini album 'FANCY YOU', it went around cities around the world for its concert tour 'TWICE LIGHTS'.

If TWICE releases a new album this month, then it will mark its return only in about four months.TWICELast month, however, JYP Entertainment revealed that MINA was struggling with extreme anxiety and insecurity while performing on stage.

They said MINA would be opting out of 'TWICE LIGHTS' and taking an indefinite hiatus.

Following the announcement, MINA stayed at her parents' house in Osaka, Japan, then was seen arriving at Incheon International Airport on the first day of this month.TWICEMuch as it may feel like MINA returned to Korea for the music video and upcoming promotion, it still remains unknown whether MINA will join the group for them as JYP Entertainment has not given a definite answer on the matter yet.

(Credit= 'JYPETWICE' Facebook)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
