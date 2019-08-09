[SBS Star] Fans Speculate BLACKPINK & Ariana Grande's Possible Collaboration

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's fans are speculating the group is gearing up for a comeback very soon, and a possible collaboration with American singer Ariana Grande.Recently, Ariana Grande's producer Tommy Brown shared a photo of himself with the four BLACKPINK members on his Instagram account.He also posted an Instagram story with TEDDY, BLACKPINK's main producer―drumming up anticipation towards BLACKPINK's comeback.Tommy Brown has been involved in producing for all of Ariana Grande's albums since 'Yours, Truly'.He has also been her main producer for Ariana Grande's latest hits, 'Thank U, Next', '7 Rings', and 'Boyfriend'.With Ariana Grande commenting heart emojis on his Instagram post and Tommy Brown liking several comments from fans asking for a BLACKPINK X Ariana Grande collaboration, many fans are dying to know the details of what they have in store.While nothing has officially been announced regarding BLACKPINK and Ariana Grande's collaboration, both artists have shared in the past that they would love to do it one day.(Credit= 'arianagrande' 'tbhits' Instagram, 'arianagrande' Twitter)(SBS Star)