[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Agency Explains Why He Could Not Join Wanna One's Reunion Last Night

K-pop artist Kang Daniel's agency explained why he was absent from disbanded project boy group Wanna One's reunion last night.On August 7, Wanna One welcomed its second debut anniversary.Although disbanded, the 11 members previously revealed that they promised to meet up every year on August 7 to celebrate the unforgettable day together.Despite their hectic schedule, they met up last night as promised, and some fans spotted nine members―Lai Kuanlin, Bae Jin Young, Park Ji Hoon, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Dae Hwi, Park Woo Jin and MINHYUN spending time together.Fans knew that Yoon Jisung was not going to be present, since he is serving his national mandatory duty in the military at the moment, but they could not quite figure out why Kang Daniel was not there with them.They wondered why Kang Daniel did not join them, because he was not abroad and also did not have any official events to attend.Soon, rumors went around saying that it was because Kang Daniel was on bad terms with the rest of the members and some fans also started leaving malicious comments on Kang Daniel's Instagram.As things rapidly became worse, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment decided that they should give an explanation.This afternoon, KONNECT Entertainment stated, "Kang Daniel was unable to attend Wanna One's second debut anniversary gathering due to a sudden arrangement of a meeting for his upcoming overseas fan meeting. It was not possible to rearrange the date for the meeting, so that was why he could not join them."Wanna One made debut on August 7, 2017, and wrapped up its promotions this January.(Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' 'danielk_konnect' Twitter)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)