[SBS Star] Don Spike Tells How Apologetic He Feels for Being Called as a BTS JIMIN Lookalike
작성 2019.08.08 17:04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Don Spike Tells How Apologetic He Feels for Being Called as a BTS JIMIN Lookalike
K-pop music producer Don Spike talked about how apologetic he feels for being called as a JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS' lookalike.

Recently, Don Spike guested on MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' and blamed one of the show's hosts Yoon Jong-shin for causing a particular situation which has been plaguing him for years.
Radio StarDon Spike said, "I'm anxious to even begin talking about this issue," and continued, "A few years back when I appeared on a variety show, Yoon Jong-shin said that I looked like a certain person."

When asked who it actually was, Don Spike answered, "I can't say with my own mouth," and ended up mumbling, "You said that I looked like JIMINnim."
Radio StarDon Spike explained, "That was a long time ago, when BTS was slowly garnering popularity. So there wasn't much of a buzz back then."

He continued, "But as the years passed, that remark began tailing me! I always feel so uncomfortable because of it."
Radio StarHe went on, "I went on a vacation to Bali last week. Someone who lived there recognized me, and when I asked how she knew who I am, she said, 'I'm an ARMY (BTS' official fan club).'"

Don Spike further shared that he receives messages from international ARMYs, saying, "Why do you keep saying that you look like JIMIN? I'm devastated."
Radio StarHe added, "I just feel so apologetic about this whole situation. I wish this story of mine can also be completely edited out from this episode."

(Credit= MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star) 
