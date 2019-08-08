SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TXT to Delay Comeback Schedule Due to Health Concerns

작성 2019.08.08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT to Delay Comeback Schedule Due to Health Concerns
Big Hit Entertainment's rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has announced a change in the group's comeback plans.

On August 8, Big Hit Entertainment posted an announcement regarding TXT's scheduled concert appearance and the release of a comeback album.
TXTThe agency's full statement reads as follows:

Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment.

We regret to announce that TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be unable to take part in the 'LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT' on August 11.

TOMORROW X TOGEHTER's SOOBIN was recently diagnosed with infectious conjunctivitis and received treatment.

Medical staff has advised that due to the highly contagious nature of the condition, he must refrain from taking part in public activities and will require a sufficient period of rest.

Following the medical advice, SOOBIN is currently focusing on resting and recovering.

YEONJUN, who had been affected by back pains earlier this month, is quickly recovering; however, as artist health is of paramount importance, rest will be given top priority in his scheduling to ensure that he can focus on recovery.
TXTIn addition, the release of the new TOMORROW X TOGETHER album, originally planned for late August, will be rescheduled for the late September to accommodate a period of rest and recovery for the artists as well as the upcoming Chuseok holidays.

We would like to ask for the generous understanding of all of our fans who have been eagerly awaiting TOMORROW X TOGETHER's performance and comeback album. Thank you.
TXT(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
