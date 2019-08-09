SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "I Received an Award from a Congressman" ITZY YUNA Talks About Her Glorious Past
K-pop girl group ITZY's member YUNA revealed that she received an award from a congressman in elementary school after winning a floorball tournament.

On August 7 episode of MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol', YUNA stole the hearts of the viewers by showing what a great athlete she is.
ITZYOn this day, one of the hosts asked, "I heard that you used to play floorball. Can you explain what that is?", YUNA replied, "You know what ice hockey is, right? Imagine you are playing ice hockey on the floor. That's floorball."
ITZYYUNA continued, "I entered a floorball tournament in sixth grade and I won the first place after beating all the other teams in the city. Then, I beat all the other teams in the province. So one congressman gave me an award. I was the only one who got it."
ITZYWhen another host asked, "Can we see some of the moves?", YUNA gladly accepted his request and started to play with the ball like a professional player.
ITZYHe kept trying to steal the ball and block her way, but YUNA easily dribbled past him and scored a goal in just a few seconds.

Upon watching this episode, her fans commented, "Look at her posture! She would've been a great floorball player.", "She received an award from a congressman? Impressive!", and many more.

(Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)  
