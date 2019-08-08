SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Jung Min Shares Why Lee Kwang Soo Deserves a Big Round of Applause for His Work
Actor Park Jung Min praised another actor Lee Kwang Soo for his hard work.

On August 8, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'Tazza: One Eyed Jack' took place at Jayang-dong, Seoul.
Lee Kwang SooDuring the press conference, Park Jung Min said, "In our movie, there is a scene where poker chips and cards are shuffled in an amazing way. There were no computer graphics used for it; it was all done by Kwang Soo."

He continued, "I was really surprised that he managed to do it so flawlessly. You could see how much effort he put into it."

Lee Kwang Soo playfully responded with a laugh, "I hoped for someone to mention that here today. I was kind of worried that nobody would, but I feel very relieved now."Lee Kwang SooThen, Lee Kwang Soo revealed why he ended up learning how to shuffle and what his learning experience was like.

Lee Kwang Soo said, "At first, I thought computer graphics were going to be used for that scene. The director told me though, 'It would be great if you could do it in one go.' After hearing that, I was like, 'How on earth am I going to do that?'"

He went on, "I started learning how to shuffle, simply because I needed to learn it for the movie. But it turned out to be super fun and exciting. I felt a sense of achievement every time I succeeded in doing the tricks. People around me enjoyed seeing me showing them the tricks, too. It made me feel good."Lee Kwang Soo'Tazza: One Eyed Jack' is about the greatest gamblers in Korea joining forces to win one poker game that could completely change the course of their lives.

The movie is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 11.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
