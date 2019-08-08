SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] T-ARA Hyomin Tearfully Expresses Thanks to Girls' Generation Sunny & Yuri
Hyomin of K-pop girl group T-ARA talked about how Sunny and Yuri of another girl group Girls' Generation helped her to stay strong during a hard time.

On August 7 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Hyomin guested on the program and shared that she cut off all contact with people around her when T-ARA faced controversy based on alleged discord among the members.
Radio StarHyomin said, "When we were going up on stage when everyone gathered at the end of music shows, we could feel the other artists trying to avoid us."

She continued, "After that, I was scared to interact with people. I felt like I needed to get their permission to take pictures and upload them on social media."

Hyomin explained that she was worried that others might be hurt because of the public's negative view towards her and T-ARA.
Radio StarShe went on, "But there were people who took care of me, and they are my friends in Girls' Generation. Sunny and Yuri. They'd bring me out to spots where I'd be seen, support me, invite me to their dorm and listen to my worries."
Radio StarHyomin, Sunny, and Yuri have become good friends after co-starring on a KBS variety show 'Invincible Youth'.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star)

(SBS Star)
