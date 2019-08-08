SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Makes Her Private Instagram Account Public
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK took fans a step into her private life through unveiling her second Instagram account.

On August 8, JENNIE made her second Instagram account '@lesyeuxdenini' public in celebration of BLACKPINK's third debut anniversary.
JENNIE InstagramLes yeux de Nini, "The eyes of Nini" in French, shares moments that were captured in Nini(JENNIE's nickname)'s eyes.

Although the account is new to her fans, JENNIE has been posting photos there since May.
JENNIE InstagramThanks to this second account, her fans are now able to get a sneak peek of JENNIE's life and the behind-the-scenes of BLACKPINK's biggest moments including Coachella, music video shootings, world tour, and more.
JENNIE InstagramMeanwhile, the members of BLACKPINK are currently enjoying a long break after successfully completing the group's first world tour 'IN YOUR AREA' last month.

(Credit= 'lesyeuxdenini' 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
