SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Finally Unveils Its 'Old but New' Boy Group: SuperM
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Finally Unveils Its 'Old but New' Boy Group: SuperM

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.08 10:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Finally Unveils Its Old but New Boy Group: SuperM
SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo-man has officially announced the launch of a new K-pop boy group―SuperM.

On August 7 (local time), Lee Soo-man revealed the details about SM Entertainment's 'Avengers' team, SuperM, during '2019 Capitol Congress' which took place in Los Angeles, the United States.
SuperMIn partnership with American record label Capitol Music Group (CMG), SuperM will officially launch in the United States in October 2019 with the group's first music releases and debut live performances.

CMG will provide distribution and will orchestrate marketing, promotion, and publicity campaigns in support of SuperM's stateside activities.
SuperMThe seven members of SuperM have been assembled from some of the boy groups under SM Entertainment; and this includes SHINee's TAEMIN, EXO's BAEKHYUN and KAI, NCT's TAEYONG, MARK, LUCAS, and TEN.

Lee Soo-man said, "We will show you a new level of SMP, which represents the intense music and awe-inspiring performances that the current global K-pop fans love and enjoy. SuperM will give the global music fans an ultimate feeling of catharsis through the seven members' synergy and spectacular performances."

CMG's chairman Steve Barnett added, "SuperM is uniquely-positioned to become the highest-profile U.S. debut of a K-pop group in history. We can't wait to present the group and its music to American audiences in October."

(Credit= 'jeff__benjamin' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992