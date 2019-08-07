[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAY6 WONPIL Carries Spicy Pork Stir Fry Around in His Bag?

K-pop boy band DAY6's member WONPIL was spotted putting spicy pork stir fry in his bag.Recently, JYP Entertainment released a video of DAY6 at backstage of a music show.The video showed another DAY6 member turning the camera on just as when WONPIL was packing his bag.As he had already seen what WONPIL was putting in his bag, he laughed then asked, "Hey, WONPIL. What did you just put in your bag?"At first, WONPIL tried to keep a straight face, pretending like he did not know what he was talking about, but ended up spilling it out, "It was jeyook-bokkeum (spicy pork stir fry)."As soon as WONPIL revealed his "secret", everyone around him burst into laughter and asked him to show it to the camera.WONPIL reluctantly opened his bag with a shy smile.Surprisingly, there really was packed spicy pork stir fry in his bag.As it was such an unusual thing to have in your bag, a lot of fans found this hilarious and also cute.After watching this video, fans left comments such as, "Haha at least he won't get hungry.", "How random! This is so funny!", "His response is making me laugh so much!", and so on.Meanwhile, DAY6 returned to the K-pop scene with a new mini album 'The Book of Us : Gravity' on July 15.(Credit= JYP Entertainment/'왕피리' YouTube)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)