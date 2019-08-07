SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Super Junior KyuHyun & TVXQ! MAX Changmin Go Insane at SMTOWN Concert
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KyuHyun and boy duo TVXQ!'s member MAX Changmin were captured going completely wild at a recent concert.

From August 3 until 5, SMTOWN artists including Super Junior and TVXQ! held a concert 'SMTOWN LIVE 2019 IN TOKYO' at Tokyo Dome, Japan.KyuHyunMAX ChangminFor 'SMTOWN LIVE 2019 IN TOKYO', KyuHyun and MAX Changmin had prepared a special performance and fans absolutely loved it.

When it was their turn to perform, KyuHyun and MAX Changmin surprised fans by coming up on stage with a funny wig on.

They then sang and danced to an upbeat Japanese song as if they were people who had been freed from being banned to perform for years.
 
KyuHyun and MAX Changmin shook their body and head about to the point where their wig came off in the middle of the performance.

That did not stop them though, they immediately picked their wig up, put them back on and carried on dancing like they were crazy.

While fans were watching this performance, they just could not stop laughing.

After the performance, they gave KyuHyun and MAX Changmin a huge round of applause for their hilarious performance full of energy.
 

(Credit= 'DEAR_PEACH_DEER' 'sim_maxs' Twitter, 'Honey mallow' YouTube)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
