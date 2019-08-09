SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Can Continue Pursuing His Passion for Cooking in the Military?
[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Can Continue Pursuing His Passion for Cooking in the Military?

K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. was assigned to a unique position after finishing his five-week basic military training.

On August 6, his management agency SM Entertainment revealed, "Based on his specialty, D.O. will be serving his military service as a cook."
D.O.According to his fans, cooking was not only his passion, but also one of the few hobbies he enjoyed despite his hectic schedule.
D.O.Back in 2018, D.O. revealed during an interview he did to celebrate the release of the film 'Swing Kids', "I like eating foods and love analyzing flavors. If I hadn't become a singer or an actor, I probably would've become a chef. That's how much I care about cooking."

D.O. added, "That is why I want to become a certified cook."
D.O.Also, D.O. sent a very detailed grocery list to other members of EXO before going over to XIUMIN's house for his housewarming party, and whipped up three different foods in an unbelievably short amount of time when he got there.
D.O.Whilst making beef tacos, dakbokkeumtang (spicy braised chicken), and spaghetti alle vongole for eight, D.O. utilized all the knowledge he had on cooking, and cleaned everything up before leaving the kitchen.

Upon hearing this news, his fans commented, "From singing to cooking, is there anything you can't do?", "Marry me!", "I cook for a living, and he's so talented at cooking that I want to work with him.", and many more.

Meanwhile, D.O. is expected to be discharged from the military on January 25, 2021.

(Credit= Online Community, 'karon_doh' Twitter, 'EXO' V LIVE, SM Entertainment)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)       
