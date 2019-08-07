[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Reportedly Meeting Up to Celebrate Their 2nd Debut Anniversary Today

The members of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One are reportedly gathering together to celebrate their second debut anniversary today.On August 7, industry insiders revealed that Wanna One members have plans to meet up this evening.They noted, "The members are planning to celebrate their second debut anniversary this evening. As far as we know, the exact time and place have not been decided yet."In response to this report, Park Ji Hoon and Kim Jae Hwan's management agency commented, "It is true that they are meeting up with their fellow members later today. The meeting was personally arranged, so we don't know too much about it."Unfortunately, not all 11 members are going to be there since Yoon Jisung is in the military.It is presumed that some may not be able to make it due to their hectic schedule as well.It turned out that Yoon Jisung asked his agency staff to share some photos on August 7 before he began his military service though.Yoon Jisung's Twitter was updated today at 1:01PM KST, which is the time when Wanna One used to share images and videos.Along with photos showing albums and photos of Wanna One decorated in a room, the agency staff wrote, "Jisung asked me to post these photos on August 7. He told me not to forget it, so here they are. Today is a meaningful day for Jisung. Have a great day, everyone."Wanna One made debut on August 7, 2017, at the end of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2'.The 11 "national-picked" 'Produce 101 Season 2' contestants then promoted together for about 18 months until this January.Previously, it was revealed that all members of Wanna One promised to meet up with each other on August 7 every year.(Credit= 'Official_YJS_' Twitter, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)