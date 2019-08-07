[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Confirms to Make a Small Screen Comeback

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon has been confirmed to lead an upcoming romantic comedy drama.On August 7, the production team of MBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'People with Flaws' (literal title) announced that Ahn Jae Hyeon and actress Oh Yeon Seo have been confirmed to take the lead roles of the drama.The drama will be a fun romantic comedy that tells the story of a woman who despises flower boys and a man who is obsessed with good looks breaking their prejudices against people with flaws.Ahn Jae Hyeon will take on the role of 'Lee Kang-woo', an arrogant guy who is obsessed with good looks.The character appears flawless and strong on the outside, but he has a secret trauma that nobody knows about.Oh Yeon Seo will play 'Joo Seo-yeon', a high school track coach with a bold personality.She is someone who hates flower boys because she grew up with very handsome brothers.Meanwhile, 'People with Flaws' is slated to unveil its first episode in November.(Credit= 'ohvely22' 'aagbanjh' Instagram)(SBS Star)