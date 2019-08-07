[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO's New Photos with Jo Jung Min & NEONPUNCH Shared Online

Singer Jo Jung Min and K-pop girl group NEONPUNCH shared a new photo of themselves taken with MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee.On August 6, Jo Jung Min shared the photo with a caption, "A more manly SHINee's MINHO. #Marine1stDivision We met at the #VisitingTrain (a music performance for soldiers)."She continued, "He seems to be doing well in the military. He was honestly so cool. To all the soldiers protecting our country! Please stay cool in the heat, and I will pray for your health."On the same day, NEONPUNCH also shared the photo of the members posing with MINHO at the same event.The members shared their excitement to meet their sunbae during the event, and wished all soldiers to stay cool and healthy.Meanwhile, MINHO enlisted in the Marine Corps on April 15, and is expected to be discharged on November 15, 2020.(Credit= '_jojungmin' 'neonpunch5' Instagram, 'dreaming1209' Twitter)(SBS Star)