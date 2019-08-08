SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ITZY RYUJIN Got Cast by JYP Entertainment at GOT7's Fan Meeting?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] ITZY RYUJIN Got Cast by JYP Entertainment at GOT7's Fan Meeting?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.08 17:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ITZY RYUJIN Got Cast by JYP Entertainment at GOT7s Fan Meeting?
K-pop girl group ITZY's member RYUJIN was cast at K-pop boy group GOT7's fan meeting according to her friend from elementary school.

Recently, a story of how RYUJIN got cast resurfaced online which was first unveiled back in November 2017.
ITZY RYUJINIn the post, there was a picture of RYUJIN which seemed like it was taken at least a few years ago.

The person who posted her picture wrote, "She and I went to the same church ever since we were in elementary school, and she was in the choir and the praise dance team. Back then, she wanted to be an actress."

Her friend continued, "She had what it took, and she joined JYP Entertainment after she got cast at GOT7's fan meeting which was held during the winter break of seventh grade."
Post about RYUJINRYUJIN's old friend added, "I think JYP Entertainment is doing their best to promote her right now because she is so pretty. Anyways, she's really nice and has an amazing personality. I bet she would gain phenomenal popularity when she makes her debut."

Then, her friend revealed that the picture was from when RYUJIN performed at JYP Entertainment's trainee showcase.ITZY RYUJINUpon hearing this story, her fans commented, "What a coincidence!", "Wait. She got cast at GOT7's fan meeting?", "From a fan and an artist to co-workers. Nice.", and so on.

(Credit= Online Community, 'OfficialItzy' 'GOT7Official' Facebook)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)         
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992