[SBS Star] Fans Smile After Seeing Red Velvet SEULGI & BLACKPINK JISOO's Conversation on Instagram

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI and another girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO have just exchanged cute comments on Instagram.On August 6, SEULGI shared a black and white photo of herself with a caption, 'Watch your head.' on her Instagram.In the photo, SEULGI was waiting for her turn to perform at the back of a stage where it said, 'Watch your head' on the floor.A few minutes after SEULGI's photo was posted, JISOO came along and left a funny comment under this photo.JISOO wrote, "I've bumped my forehead against it before," and added a smiling face with sunglasses emoji next to it.A moment later, SEULGI replied, "Oh no! You have to be careful. We have to take good care of our forehead!" with an emoji screaming in fear.Fans have often spotted SEULGI and JISOO talking to each other at various events in the past, but it was the very first time seeing them talk on Instagram.Upon seeing their comments, they commented, "This is just so cute. We need more of this.", "Yesss! Black Velvet!", "Can't stop smiling. Totally shipping this friendship!", and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'hi_sseulgi' Instagram, SBS Inkigayo)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)