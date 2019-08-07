SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NU'EST ARON Reveals to Have Helped an Emergency Patient During an On-board Flight
[SBS Star] NU'EST ARON Reveals to Have Helped an Emergency Patient During an On-board Flight

It has been belatedly revealed that K-pop boy group NU'EST's member ARON played a significant role in saving the life of an emergency patient during an on-board flight.

On July 8, ARON was on his way back to Korea from the United States via Asiana Airlines after attending 'KCON 2019 NY'.
ARONAccording to Asiana Airlines, an 8-year-old girl 'Choi' and her mother were also passengers on this flight.

Approximately an hour and a half after boarding, 'Choi' began to show symptoms of a sudden seizure, high fever, and stomach pains.

Fortunately, a doctor who was also on board immediately attempted to perform emergency procedures.

As the doctor was not fluent in Korean and had a hard time helping the situation, ARON volunteered as a interpreter between the child's mother and the doctor.

One fellow passenger recalled, "ARON was also not in his best condition, suffering from acute enteritis. However, when he heard that an emergency patient needed help, he volunteered without hesitation. He did his best to relay the mother's words to the doctor."

The captain made an emergency landing at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport after asking for an understanding and consent from the passengers on board.
A child's drawing'Choi' was transported to the hospital right away, and was able to fully recover from her condition.

She sent over a message of thanks to Asiana Airlines as well as of the passengers on board the flight.

(Credit= 'nuestaron' Instagram, Asiana Airlines)

(SBS Star) 
