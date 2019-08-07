SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY RYUJIN Talks About the Time She Was Star-struck by Zo In Sung
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY RYUJIN Talks About the Time She Was Star-struck by Zo In Sung

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.07 14:02 수정 2019.08.07 14:12 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY RYUJIN Talks About the Time She Was Star-struck by Zo In Sung
K-pop girl group ITZY's member RYUJIN revealed that she was able to understand why people speak so highly of actor Zo In Sung after filming a movie with him.

On August 6 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', the members of ITZY won the hearts of the viewers with their lovely personality and sense of humor.
ITZYOn this day, the interviewer brought the videos of RYUJIN from when she made appearance at K-pop boy group BTS' music video and the film 'The King'.
ITZYWhilst talking about the time she worked with Zo In Sung, RYUJIN said, "Even though I was just one of the actors who played a minor role, he gave me a lot of advice."
ITZYRYUJIN continued, "He was really tall, but his face was this small. After that, I could finally understand why people speak so highly of him."
ITZYZo In Sung already had a reputation for taking good care of his co-stars, especially when they do not have much of an experience in the field, but with RYUJIN's story, he once again showed why people around him like him so much.
Zo in SungUpon watching this episode, fans commented, "The way RYUJIN described him is just so cute.", "A handsome guy with a heart of gold.", "I loved her in that film. Such a talented young girl.", and so on.

Meanwhile, ITZY is currently focusing on the promotional activity of its new album 'IT'z ICY' which was released on July 29.
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam, IOK COMPANY)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992