[SBS Star] TWICE MOMO·Super Junior HeeChul Spotted Holding Hands & Letting Them Go Quickly?
[SBS Star] TWICE MOMO·Super Junior HeeChul Spotted Holding Hands & Letting Them Go Quickly?

작성 2019.08.07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE MOMO·Super Junior HeeChul Spotted Holding Hands & Letting Them Go Quickly?
Fans believe K-pop girl group TWICE's member MOMO and boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul might actually be together even though their agency denied the dating news.

On August 6, Market News reported that MOMO and HeeChul have been in a relationship for about two years.

Shortly after the report was publicized, both MOMO and HeeChul's management agency stated that they were just close friends.MOMO and HeeChulIn spite of their denial, however, fans' suspicions are continuously growing.

It was because they found one very suspicious video of MOMO and HeeChul from last year.

The video showed MOMO and HeeChul posing for the camera while standing next to each other.

When looked closely enough, it looked like MOMO and HeeChul were holding each other's hand at the start of the video.

Then, it looked as if they let them go after realizing that the camera was on a video mode.MOMO and HeeChulFans also commented on the fact that MOMO and HeeChul were too close to each other here.

They said, "They definitely are leaning way too close to one another. Look at how natural they look as well!" MOMO and HeeChulPreviously, MOMO described her type as someone who is loving and HeeChul revealed that MOMO was his type.

(Credit= Online Community, 'kimheenim' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)    
