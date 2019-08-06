SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIXX LEO Disses N After Hanging Out with Him Near His Military Base?
K-pop boy group VIXX's member LEO cutely complained about the group's leader N being too talkative.

On August 4, LEO updated his Twitter with two pictures of himself with N and another VIXX's member KEN. 

In the pictures, LEO, N and KEN are in the middle of having their meal at a restaurant.

It seemed like LEO and KEN went to see N near his military base and N came out of the base for a while to spend some time with them.

While looking at the pictures, fans smiled and teared up at the same time.

This was because the pictures well-showed their tight friendship and also they were simply really happy to see N's face.VIXXRight then though, they noticed what LEO had written in the caption, and broke out of the emotional mood that they were in and burst out laughing.

LEO had playfully written, "It was really fun... -_-... Even though N still talked way too much... LOL"VIXXPreviously, it was revealed that N becomes very talkative when he is with the members of VIXX.

Fans are guessing that N had lots of things to tell LEO and KEN about his life in the military.

It has already been a few days since LEO uploaded this post online, but many fans are laughing about it even until now.VIXX(Credit= 'JUNGTW_LEO' Twitter)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
