SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] RAIN Mentions Kim Tae-hee's Response to Him Being Lim Ji Yeon's Husband in His Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] RAIN Mentions Kim Tae-hee's Response to Him Being Lim Ji Yeon's Husband in His Drama

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.06 17:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RAIN Mentions Kim Tae-hees Response to Him Being Lim Ji Yeons Husband in His Drama
K-pop artist/actor RAIN told how his wife actress Kim Tae-hee responded to him playing the role of a husband in his new drama.

On August 6, the cast of MBC's drama 'Welcome 2 Life' attended a press conference. 

During the press conference, one reporter asked a question to RAIN, "So, you and Lim Ji Yeon are married in the drama. Could you tell us how your real wife Kim Tae-hee reacted to it?"RAIN and Kim Tae-heeRAIN responded, "I feel like even if I say anything else interesting about the drama today, my answer to this question will make the headlines."

He continued, "So, I don't want to say too much about it, but... What I can tell you is probably the fact that she is giving me tons of support at the moment."

After answering the reporter's question, RAIN laughed then shyly smiled.RAIN and Kim Tae-heeRAIN married Kim Tae-hee in January 2017, and their daughter was born in October the same year.

At the moment, Kim Tae-hee is pregnant with their second child.RAIN and Kim Tae-hee'Welcome 2 Life' is about a skilled but selfish lawyer 'Lee Jae-sang' (RAIN) who happens to enter a parallel universe where he is married to Ra Si-on (Lim Ji Yeon), who is very faithful to him.

The first episode of the drama was aired in the night of August 5.

(Credit= SBS funE/Coupang, 'limjjy2' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992