[SBS Star] RAIN Mentions Kim Tae-hee's Response to Him Being Lim Ji Yeon's Husband in His Drama

K-pop artist/actor RAIN told how his wife actress Kim Tae-hee responded to him playing the role of a husband in his new drama.
On August 6, the cast of MBC's drama 'Welcome 2 Life' attended a press conference.
During the press conference, one reporter asked a question to RAIN, "So, you and Lim Ji Yeon are married in the drama. Could you tell us how your real wife Kim Tae-hee reacted to it?"RAIN responded, "I feel like even if I say anything else interesting about the drama today, my answer to this question will make the headlines."
He continued, "So, I don't want to say too much about it, but... What I can tell you is probably the fact that she is giving me tons of support at the moment."
After answering the reporter's question, RAIN laughed then shyly smiled.RAIN married Kim Tae-hee in January 2017, and their daughter was born in October the same year.
At the moment, Kim Tae-hee is pregnant with their second child.'Welcome 2 Life' is about a skilled but selfish lawyer 'Lee Jae-sang' (RAIN) who happens to enter a parallel universe where he is married to Ra Si-on (Lim Ji Yeon), who is very faithful to him.
The first episode of the drama was aired in the night of August 5.
(Credit= SBS funE/Coupang, 'limjjy2' Instagram)
(Lee Narin, SBS Star)