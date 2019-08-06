[SBS Star] RAIN Mentions Kim Tae-hee's Response to Him Being Lim Ji Yeon's Husband in His Drama

K-pop artist/actor RAIN told how his wife actress Kim Tae-hee responded to him playing the role of a husband in his new drama.On August 6, the cast of MBC's drama 'Welcome 2 Life' attended a press conference.During the press conference, one reporter asked a question to RAIN, "So, you and Lim Ji Yeon are married in the drama. Could you tell us how your real wife Kim Tae-hee reacted to it?"RAIN responded, "I feel like even if I say anything else interesting about the drama today, my answer to this question will make the headlines."He continued, "So, I don't want to say too much about it, but... What I can tell you is probably the fact that she is giving me tons of support at the moment."After answering the reporter's question, RAIN laughed then shyly smiled.RAIN married Kim Tae-hee in January 2017, and their daughter was born in October the same year.At the moment, Kim Tae-hee is pregnant with their second child.'Welcome 2 Life' is about a skilled but selfish lawyer 'Lee Jae-sang' (RAIN) who happens to enter a parallel universe where he is married to Ra Si-on (Lim Ji Yeon), who is very faithful to him.The first episode of the drama was aired in the night of August 5.(Credit= SBS funE/Coupang, 'limjjy2' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)