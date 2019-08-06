SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Is Also a K-pop Fan?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Is Also a K-pop Fan?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.06 16:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Angelina Jolies Son Maddox Is Also a K-pop Fan?
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie's eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt will study at South Korea's Yonsei University starting this fall.

According to Yonsei University on August 6, Maddox Jolie-Pitt is slated to begin his first semester as a Biochemistry major this September at the school's international campus in Songdo, Incheon.
Maddox Jolie-Pitt (Getty)Maddox reportedly chose to attend a South Korean college over many other schools because of his huge interest in K-pop and Korean culture.

A close acquaintance of the family also revealed that Maddox has been taking Korean lessons to prepare for his college experience in the country.

Back in November, Angelina Jolie had visited Seoul with Maddox and his brother Pax for a trip related to her work as a special envoy of the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

At the time, the actress and her two sons had toured Yonsei University's Seoul campus; and the tour had sparked rumors that Maddox was among applicants for the university's 2019 programs.
Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie (Getty)Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie will reportedly visit Korea with Maddox to help him settle in for the start of his new journey as a college student.

(Credit= GettyImagesKorea)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992