[SBS Star] Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Is Also a K-pop Fan?

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie's eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt will study at South Korea's Yonsei University starting this fall.According to Yonsei University on August 6, Maddox Jolie-Pitt is slated to begin his first semester as a Biochemistry major this September at the school's international campus in Songdo, Incheon.Maddox reportedly chose to attend a South Korean college over many other schools because of his huge interest in K-pop and Korean culture.A close acquaintance of the family also revealed that Maddox has been taking Korean lessons to prepare for his college experience in the country.Back in November, Angelina Jolie had visited Seoul with Maddox and his brother Pax for a trip related to her work as a special envoy of the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).At the time, the actress and her two sons had toured Yonsei University's Seoul campus; and the tour had sparked rumors that Maddox was among applicants for the university's 2019 programs.Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie will reportedly visit Korea with Maddox to help him settle in for the start of his new journey as a college student.(Credit= GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)