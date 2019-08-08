SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 6 Reasons Why Everyone Cannot Help but Fall in Love with Suzy
[SBS Star] 6 Reasons Why Everyone Cannot Help but Fall in Love with Suzy

작성 2019.08.08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 6 Reasons Why Everyone Cannot Help but Fall in Love with Suzy
Singer/actress Suzy drew a phenomenal attention the moment she made her debut as a member of disbanded K-pop girl group miss A in 2010.

For the past nine years, she managed to become one of the most beloved celebrities in South Korea and earned the title of 'Korea's sweetheart'.

Catching the public's attention is one thing, but maintaining that popularity for years is certainly not an easy task especially when everyone has such a high expectation for her.

However, Suzy surprisingly succeeded in maintaining her reputation for almost a decade.

Let's go over these six reasons which helped her to get where she is now.

1. Jaw-dropping beauty
SuzySuzy
2. Easy-going personality
SuzySuzy
3. Numerous talents (singing, dancing, and acting)
SuzySuzy
4. Wealth she has accumulated over the past nine years.
Suzy
5. Constant donation
SuzySuzy
6. Endless love for fans
SuzySuzy
(Credit= SBS funE, 'skuukzky' Instagram, 'dingo music' 'Spinel CAM' '너의 모든 순간' '욘 바인첼 ' YouTube, MBC every1)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)  
