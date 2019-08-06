[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Safely Completes His Basic Military Training

D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO has successfully completed his basic military training.On August 6, D.O. attended the completion ceremony for his 5-week basic military training.Basic military training is mandatory for every Korean man who is subjected to serve mandatory military service.Just like his fellow soldiers, D.O. will soon start his service as an active-duty soldier of ROK Army.Meanwhile, D.O. enlisted in the military on July 1, being the second EXO member to enlist after XIUMIN.He is expected to be discharged from the military on January 25, 2021.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)