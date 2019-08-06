SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun & Park Min Young Are Leading a New Romance Drama Together?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun & Park Min Young Are Leading a New Romance Drama Together?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.06 15:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun & Park Min Young Are Leading a New Romance Drama Together?
Actor Seo Kang-jun and actress Park Min Young are considering to lead a new romance drama together.

On August 6, Star News reported that Seo Kang-jun and Park Min Young have confirmed to join JTBC's upcoming drama 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' (literal translation).Seo Kang-jun and Park Min Young'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' is a romance drama based on one of the bestselling novels by author Lee Do-woo.

The drama will depict a romance between a small book store owner and art teacher living in a quiet town in the countryside.

It is said that Seo Kang-jun has been offered a role of the book store owner named 'Eun-seob', who is quite straightforward when it comes to expressing his feelings.Seo Kang-jun and Park Min YoungThe production team said to have proposed Park Min Young to play the art teacher 'Hye-won'.

Hye-won is a character who has gone through a lot of difficulties in life.

If they both accept their offer, then it will be the very first time the two will be partnering up with each other.Seo Kang-jun and Park Min YoungIn response to this report, however, Seo Kang-jun and Park Min Young's management agency stated that they received the offer, but no final decision has been made yet.

They added, "We can't say anything for sure now, but it's quite likely that they will choose to join the drama."

Meanwhile, 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' is planned to unveil its episodes next February.

(Credit= SBS funE, Fantagio, Namoo Actors)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992