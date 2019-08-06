[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun & Park Min Young Are Leading a New Romance Drama Together?

Actor Seo Kang-jun and actress Park Min Young are considering to lead a new romance drama together.On August 6, Star News reported that Seo Kang-jun and Park Min Young have confirmed to join JTBC's upcoming drama 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' (literal translation).'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' is a romance drama based on one of the bestselling novels by author Lee Do-woo.The drama will depict a romance between a small book store owner and art teacher living in a quiet town in the countryside.It is said that Seo Kang-jun has been offered a role of the book store owner named 'Eun-seob', who is quite straightforward when it comes to expressing his feelings.The production team said to have proposed Park Min Young to play the art teacher 'Hye-won'.Hye-won is a character who has gone through a lot of difficulties in life.If they both accept their offer, then it will be the very first time the two will be partnering up with each other.In response to this report, however, Seo Kang-jun and Park Min Young's management agency stated that they received the offer, but no final decision has been made yet.They added, "We can't say anything for sure now, but it's quite likely that they will choose to join the drama."Meanwhile, 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' is planned to unveil its episodes next February.(Credit= SBS funE, Fantagio, Namoo Actors)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)