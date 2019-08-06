SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Agency Announces to Take Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Posts
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Agency Announces to Take Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.06 14:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniels Agency Announces to Take Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Posts
K-pop artist Kang Daniel's management agency shared its intent to take strong legal action against people who are posting malicious posts online.

On August 6, KONNECT Entertainment shared an announcement on the agency's official website.

KONNECT Entertainment's announcement is as follows:

Hello, this is KONNECT Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to express our thanks to your love and support for our artist Kang Daniel.

This is our official response to the malicious post directed towards Kang Daniel.

Recently, unlawful posts such as the spreading of fake facts, sexual harassment, defamation, personal attacks, invasion of privacy, and malicious rumors have been posted to attack Kang Daniel.

This not only has caused severe mental damage to the artist as well as his fans.

Since it is our priority to protect our artist, his family, and his fans, we will proceed with legal action against such malicious posts.

Please note that we will be dealing with the matter without leniency, and will be taking strong legal action against creating and/or distributing malicious posts against our artist.

Currently, our agency is conducting a continuous, real-time monitory and collecting data from various websites, online communities, and social media.

In addition to such measures, we have created a legal response e-mail that will allow you to report on illegal activity. 

We look forward to the fans' cooperation.

We will do our best to protect the rights of the artist. Thank you.
Kang DanielMeanwhile, Kang Daniel has been dealing with malicious posts upon confirming his relationship with K-pop girl group TWICE's member JIHYO on August 5.

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992