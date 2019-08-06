[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Agency Announces to Take Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

K-pop artist Kang Daniel's management agency shared its intent to take strong legal action against people who are posting malicious posts online.On August 6, KONNECT Entertainment shared an announcement on the agency's official website.KONNECT Entertainment's announcement is as follows:Hello, this is KONNECT Entertainment.First of all, we would like to express our thanks to your love and support for our artist Kang Daniel.This is our official response to the malicious post directed towards Kang Daniel.Recently, unlawful posts such as the spreading of fake facts, sexual harassment, defamation, personal attacks, invasion of privacy, and malicious rumors have been posted to attack Kang Daniel.This not only has caused severe mental damage to the artist as well as his fans.Since it is our priority to protect our artist, his family, and his fans, we will proceed with legal action against such malicious posts.Please note that we will be dealing with the matter without leniency, and will be taking strong legal action against creating and/or distributing malicious posts against our artist.Currently, our agency is conducting a continuous, real-time monitory and collecting data from various websites, online communities, and social media.In addition to such measures, we have created a legal response e-mail that will allow you to report on illegal activity.We look forward to the fans' cooperation.We will do our best to protect the rights of the artist. Thank you.Meanwhile, Kang Daniel has been dealing with malicious posts upon confirming his relationship with K-pop girl group TWICE's member JIHYO on August 5.(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment)(SBS Star)