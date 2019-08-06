SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] T-ARA Hyomin Pens a Heartfelt Letter to a Fan Who Passed Away
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] T-ARA Hyomin Pens a Heartfelt Letter to a Fan Who Passed Away

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.06 13:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] T-ARA Hyomin Pens a Heartfelt Letter to a Fan Who Passed Away
K-pop girl group T-ARA's member Hyomin wrote a heartfelt letter to one fan who recently passed away.

On August 5, Hyomin shared one special handwritten letter addressed to 'Jimin in heaven' on her Instagram.

Hyomin wrote, "Jimin, I'm having a hard time believing the news that was delivered to me today. I just can't believe it... I still vividly remember that day when I met you. I'm sorry that I couldn't treat you better."

She continued, "Know that your family, friends and everyone else love you. I hope you can finally let go of the bad memories and only be happy over there."

She added, "Thank you so much for supporting me and T-ARA. You gave us a lot of strength. We'll never forget you and the love you gave us. I will work harder, so keep watching me from heaven, okay? Rest in peace, Jimin."HyominAfter posting the letter, Hyomin also uploaded a photo of her and Jimin that was sent to her by Jimin's friend who told Hyomin about Jimin's passing under this photo.

Jimin's friend had written, "I'm writing to you, hoping you could do me a favor. A dear friend of mine passed away yesterday. My friend has been a fan of T-ARA since debut. He used to attend all fan events to see you."

She continued, "Last year at your birthday party, he received a hat from you and was so happy about it. Could you please write something to him? Thank you in advance."HyominUpon seeing Hyomin's post, her fans commented, "Rest in peace, Jimin. We will remember you too.", "Thank you for doing such a kind thing for your fan, Hyomin. This warmed my heart.", "I'm crying. I don't know what exactly happened to Jimin, but I really hope he will only be happy from now on.", and more.

(Credit= 'hyominnn' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992