[SBS Star] 5 K-pop Artists Who Publicly Expressed Their Love to MAMAMOO Hwa Sa
For the past few years, there was one name that kept popping up when the reporters asked the celebrities, "Who is your biggest celebrity crush?"

That person was no other than K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's member Hwa Sa, and her admirers not only named her as their favorite artist, but also had their own reasons for liking her.
Hwa SaSome said that they want to release a collaboration track with Hwa Sa, and one even told her fans that she did not wash her hands after high-fiving her.

Fortunately, some of them did achieve their dream and got to perform on stage with her after months of trying.
Hwa SaLet's take a look at these five celebrities who deeply fell in love with the one and only Hwa Sa!

1. SOYOU
SOYOUSOYOUQ: Was there any artist you wanted to do a collaboration with?
SOYOU: Hwa Sa.

2. GFRIEND
GFRIENDGFRIEND"All I can think about is Hwa Sa."
"I want to be close with Hwa Sa."

3. HyunA
HyunAHyunA
4. CHUNG HA
CHUNG HACHUNG HA"If possible, I want be close with her, and do a collaboration with her."

5. TWICE
TWICETWICE
(Credit= Online Community, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, SBS funE, STARSHIP, 'JYPETWICE' 'RBW.MAMAMOO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)        
