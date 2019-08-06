[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Pens a Letter to Fans Following His Dating News with TWICE JIHYO

Following his dating news with K-pop girl group TWICE's member JIHYO, Kang Daniel shared a letter to his fans.On August 5, Kang Daniel took his official website to express his thoughts to fans following the confirmation that he is dating JIHYO.Kang Daniel's letter reads as follows:Hello. This is Kang Daniel.First of all, I'm sorry to everyone who may have been very surprised when they heard the sudden news this morning.You may not have been able to focus on anything all day, and I'm worried over whether I'm writing this to you too late.I'm so sorry because I couldn't say it beforehand, and also because I'm talking about this in a space that could overflow with just full of words between you all and myself.A lot of things happened before I was able to stand on my own.Sometimes I was so tired, but what helped me the most was my fans, rather than anything else. I really want to tell you this.Even during the painful, long period of no engagements when you couldn't see me, and during the times that were difficult due to the speculative rumors with malicious intent, you only looked at me.You endured a lot for me and hid your frustration, and you held cafe events full of my photos and put messages of support at subway stations, and I really thank you for that love and support that truly made me able to stand up again.Whenever I went to the cafes or subway stations seeing your love with my own eyes, or when you set such surprising records that I couldn't even have imagined with my album,I gained an immeasurable amount of comfort and hope from all of you.I want to take care of the hearts of my fans, and I think it is my role that I try to do and want to do.In order to carry out that role, I will become singer Kang Daniel who always shows you a good image, which I've always considered to be the most important thing.I've received so much from fans, and I feel grateful. I will try to return more than that.Tomorrow, I will become Kang Daniel who is better than today. I really, really thank you for being with me.Meanwhile, both Kang Daniel and JIHYO's management agency confirmed their relationship.(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, 'danielk_konnect' Twitter)(SBS Star)