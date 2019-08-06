[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Spotted on TWICE's Instagram Photo Uploaded by JIHYO Last Month?

Fans discovered a K-pop artist Kang Daniel look-alike in a photo that JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE recently shared online.After Kang Daniel and JIHYO's dating news broke yesterday, fans started looking for any hints that they may have shown.While doing so, they came across a photo that JIHYO had uploaded on TWICE's official Instagram on July 24.The photo was of JIHYO enjoying a meal at one restaurant outside of Korea.JIHYO was smiling in the middle of the photo and her fellow group members and staff were seen in the reflection behind her.Among this group of people though, there was someone who looked so much like Kang Daniel.Not only his facial features reminded fans of Kang Daniel, but his hair color and stylish black bucket hat made fans believe that it was Kang Daniel.As more and more fans speculated that this person was Kang Daniel, JIHYO's management agency JYP Entertainment gave their response.JYP Entertainment stated, "The person in the photo is one of our managers, not Kang Daniel. That particular photo was taken at a restaurant near the concert venue in Chicago after TWICE had their concert. This manager went to the United States with TWICE, and he was with them when they went to this restaurant."In the morning of August 5, Dispatch reported that Kang Daniel and JIHYO have started dating each other in the beginning of the year.Hours later, both Kang Daniel and JIHYO's management agency confirmed that the two stars are in a relationship.(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, 'danielk_konnect' Twitter)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)