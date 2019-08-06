SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Spotted on TWICE's Instagram Photo Uploaded by JIHYO Last Month?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Spotted on TWICE's Instagram Photo Uploaded by JIHYO Last Month?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.06 10:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Spotted on TWICEs Instagram Photo Uploaded by JIHYO Last Month?
Fans discovered a K-pop artist Kang Daniel look-alike in a photo that JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE recently shared online.

After Kang Daniel and JIHYO's dating news broke yesterday, fans started looking for any hints that they may have shown.

While doing so, they came across a photo that JIHYO had uploaded on TWICE's official Instagram on July 24.Kang Daniel and JIHYOThe photo was of JIHYO enjoying a meal at one restaurant outside of Korea.

JIHYO was smiling in the middle of the photo and her fellow group members and staff were seen in the reflection behind her.

Among this group of people though, there was someone who looked so much like Kang Daniel.

Not only his facial features reminded fans of Kang Daniel, but his hair color and stylish black bucket hat made fans believe that it was Kang Daniel.Kang Daniel and JIHYOAs more and more fans speculated that this person was Kang Daniel, JIHYO's management agency JYP Entertainment gave their response.

JYP Entertainment stated, "The person in the photo is one of our managers, not Kang Daniel. That particular photo was taken at a restaurant near the concert venue in Chicago after TWICE had their concert. This manager went to the United States with TWICE, and he was with them when they went to this restaurant."Kang Daniel and JIHYOIn the morning of August 5, Dispatch reported that Kang Daniel and JIHYO have started dating each other in the beginning of the year.

Hours later, both Kang Daniel and JIHYO's management agency confirmed that the two stars are in a relationship.

(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, 'danielk_konnect' Twitter)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992