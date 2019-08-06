[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Tops "Which Star Do You Think Would Be a Great Companion for the Elderly?" Poll

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK was chosen as the #1 celebrity who would have no problem mingling with the elderly.On August 5, an online platform 'Idol Chart' unveiled the result of an interesting survey which they have conducted from July 29 to August 4.According to the poll, total of 56,026 people participated in the survey and the ones who casttheir vote had to choose between these eight candidates.However, 98% of the entire votes went to the two following celebrities―JUNGKOOK and K-pop boy group HOTSHOT's member Ha Sung Woon.JUNGKOOK accounted for 50 percent of the total votes after being chosen by 27,757 voters and Ha Sung Woon chased him fiercely by winning 26,839 votes.Apparently, JUNGKOOK's adorable aegyo and bubbly personality made his fans believe that he would be a great companion for the elderly.After seeing the result of this poll, his fans commented, "Couldn't agree more. Would love to have a grandson like him.", "I thought he would gain at least 80 percent of the total votes.","Congrats, Kookie!", and many more.(Credit= Idol Chart, 'bangtan.official' Facebook, SBS funE)(Kang Eunbee, SBS star)