[SBS Star] V·JIN Wore a Matching Outfit Right After Saying Their Friendship Was Over; Story Explained
[SBS Star] V·JIN Wore a Matching Outfit Right After Saying Their Friendship Was Over; Story Explained

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN finally told a story behind one day in the past that made a lot of ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) ask, "Hold on a second, what on earth is going on here?"

Back on April 23, 2017, V shared a photo of himself and JIN on the group's Twitter.

In the photo, V was looking expressionless whereas JIN was pulling a face with his tongue out.

It seemed JIN was not too happy about this post though, because JIN's comments said, "What is this? Wow, this is so mean.", "We are done here, V. I never want to see or talk to you again." and "Hey, I'm serious. You need to come and apologize to me about this."BTSBTSThe very next day, nevertheless, V and JIN turned up at the airport wearing a matching outfit.

Fans got so confused, but soon started thinking that they probably had made up before they came to the airport.BTSThen over two years later on August 1, JIN revealed what had actually happened on this day through a comment on the group's official fan community.

JIN explained, "On that day when we saw each other wearing the same outfit, we argued saying, 'I wore it first! Take it off! No, you take it off!'"

So, it turned out that they had not made up after their friendship was over, but both simply did not want to change to another outfit when this ARMY's favorite 'twin look' day was born.BTSAfter reading JIN's comment, ARMY left comments including, "Can somebody please help me stop laughing? These guys are hilarious!", "Oh, this was not what I had expected to have happened haha.", "JIN and V, you two are just inseparable!", and so on.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
