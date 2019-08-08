[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Cannot Keep His Hands off J-HOPE?

It seems like K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK likes his fellow member J-HOPE so much that he just cannot stop hugging or touching him.Recently, one fan compiled the pictures of JUNGKOOK and J-HOPE which well-showed how close they really are.In the post, JUNGKOOK was relentlessly expressing his love to J-HOPE who is three years older than him.Whenever he is around J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK got extra cute and showed different types of aegyo like a little puppy who constantly seeks his friend's attention.Also, JUNGKOOK loved hugging him from behind regardless of time and place and could not stop smiling whenever he is with him.Holding hands was such a natural thing for them and J-HOPE even put a lip balm on JUNGKOOK's lips while he was leaning towards his side.Upon seeing these adorable pictures of them, fans commented, "My heart just exploded.", "I get it. J-HOPE is so lovable.", "Friendship goals!", and many more.Meanwhile, all members of BTS are currently enjoying their time-off before returning to the K-pop scene.(Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)